Feds Seek Nod For $5M CAA Penalty Against ArcelorMittal

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked an Indiana federal court to approve a consent decree it reached with ArcelorMittal USA LLC that requires the company to pay roughly $5 million to resolve Clean Air Act issues at four of its plants in Indiana and Ohio and make improvements to the plants. The federal government said Wednesday it had worked for years with ArcelorMittal and its related entities to resolve emissions and other issues at three of its steel plants in Indiana and one in Ohio. During that time, the company had made $22 million in upgrades to help it achieve compliance and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS