Damages Cut Again For Ex-PPG Scientist Who Sought Retrial

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A former PPG Industries scientist who risked a second trial over damages after a judge reduced her payout in a gender discrimination lawsuit will walk away with less than half the money she had previously been awarded for emotional distress, with a Pennsylvania jury saying she should receive only $125,000. A federal judge had awarded Carol C. Knox $300,000 for emotional distress in June after she prevailed in her case against the Pittsburgh paint company, but Knox rejected that amount and asked for a second trial covering only those damages. That verdict, delivered Wednesday, was the latest in a series of reductions to her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS