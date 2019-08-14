Costco Slams Tiffany's Knockoff Ring Argument At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Costco Wholesale Corp. told the Second Circuit on Wednesday that Tiffany & Co.'s brief asking the court to affirm its $25 million trademark and counterfeit victory over diamond engagement rings sounds like a closing argument to a jury, not the defense of an "improperly" resolved summary judgment finding. More than six years after the jeweler sued Costco for using "Tiffany" on signage for rings, Costco is asking the appeals court to reverse a lower court ruling that held the big-box retailer liable for trademark infringement and counterfeiting. Costco argued Wednesday that the case belongs before a jury, because the parties offer...

