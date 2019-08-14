Federal Monitor Says PG&E Wildfire Mitigation 'Falling Short'

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 11:56 PM EDT) -- A federal court monitor overseeing Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s probation told a California federal court Wednesday that the bankrupt utility's efforts to reduce wildfire risk via a vegetation management program are falling short, that the quality of the tree-trimming work done around power lines is questionable and that record keeping issues exist. The nation's largest utility, which remains on criminal probation stemming from the 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people, "not only is falling short" of its Wildfire Safety Plan's Enhanced Vegetation Management program goals for the year, "but the quality of the completed work is...

