US Court Sets Bahamas Law Role In Gambling Magnate's Row

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Bahamian law can be used to weigh a dispute over whether the assets of a Bahamian investment company can be levied to satisfy the tax debt of gambling magnate Gary Kaplan, a Pennsylvania federal court ruled. Nineveh Investments Ltd. has shown that the Bahamas Trustee Act can be used to interpret the trust documents of the Kaplan Family Trust to determine whether Kaplan has an interest in the trust, the court said. The Internal Revenue Service has levied assets transferred by Kaplan to the trust, whose financial assets are held by Nineveh, to settle a tax bill from the sale of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS