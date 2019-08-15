New FWS Policy Allows Tribes To Keep Eagle Remains

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has changed its policy on the collection of eagle feathers on Indian Country lands to allow federally recognized tribes to keep the eagle remains they find. The agency said Tuesday the policy change came after consultations with tribes, which had raised objections to the prior policy requiring all remains to be sent to the National Eagle Repository. The repository would then distribute the remains to tribes, but this process included "bureaucratic obstacles," according to the Ute Indian Tribe, which praised the policy change. Under the new policy, tribe members will be able to keep the eagle remains...

