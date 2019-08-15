UK Watchdog Busts Up £11M Assistive Comms Software Deal

Law360, London (August 15, 2019, 10:08 PM BST) -- The United Kingdom’s antitrust authority is breaking up the £11M ($14.5 million) merger of two companies that provide assistive communication software to people with disabilities, it said Thursday, after finding the recent tie-up of Tobii and Smartbox hurt competition. The Competition and Markets Authority ordered Tobii to sell off U.K.-based former rival Smartbox Assistive Technology Ltd., saying it had found no other way to repair the harm done by the deal. “The CMA has decided that the only effective way of addressing the loss of competition resulting from the merger is for Tobii to sell Smartbox to a new owner, which...

