3 Firms Guide $393M GoldenTree Insurance Deal

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A GoldenTree Asset Management unit will buy a Syncora Holdings Ltd. insurance subsidiary for nearly $393 million in a deal led by attorneys from Sidley Austin, Sheppard Mullin and Debevoise & Plimpton, the companies said Thursday. GoldenTree said its Star Insurance Holdings LLC unit was buying financial guarantee insurance company Syncora Guarantee Inc., or SGI, for $392.5 million. GoldenTree was advised by Sidley Austin LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP. Bermuda-based Syncora was represented by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. SGI backs products such as municipal bonds, collateralized debt obligations, infrastructure projects and more, according to its website. After the deal,...

