True Health Creditors Ask To Join Medicare Withholding Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The unsecured creditors of True Health Group LLC have asked to join a lawsuit True Health filed to end the Medicare cutoff that drove it into insolvency, telling a Delaware bankruptcy court that the troubled medical diagnostics firm's legal arguments are spot on. In a motion to intervene filed Wednesday and accompanying statement filed Thursday, True Health's committee of unsecured creditors said its stakeholders would be heavily impacted by any decisions reached in the Medicare adversary proceeding, given that it's essentially the sole reason True Health filed for Chapter 11 last month. Beyond that, the unsecured creditors echoed True Health's legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS