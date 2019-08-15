Ex-Skadden Atty Chose Reputation Over Truth, Gov't Says

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Six years ago, then-Skadden partner Gregory Craig had a choice: lie to federal officials about his work for the Ukrainian government, or tell the truth and risk hurting his stellar reputation as a former White House counsel and imminent rule-of-law advocate. Craig made his choice, a government prosecutor told a District of Columbia jury Thursday, and should now face the consequences. "We are here because the defendant chose to lie," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston. In a 45-minute opening statement, Gaston told jurors that the Ukrainian government hired Craig, via Paul Manafort, to produce a report examining a politically fraught...

