WTO Dispute Roundup: Solar, Sugar Cases Plow Ahead

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- In Law360’s latest glimpse of the World Trade Organization’s Dispute Settlement Body, two disputes over solar panel duties and sugar subsidies head to a more contentious phase, while Turkey momentarily stalls the European Union’s complaint over alleged drug restrictions. US, China Set For New Clash Over Solar Duties Thursday’s meeting saw China move its complaint against the Trump administration’s safeguard restrictions on solar panels and cells to the panel stage. The U.S. had blocked China’s bid for a panel at last month's meeting, but Beijing’s second request was automatically granted at Thursday’s session, per WTO rules. President Donald Trump imposed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS