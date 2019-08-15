Data Storage Co. Raises $30M From PE Firms, Tech Giants

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- California-based data warehousing company Incorta said Thursday it had raised $30 million in a Series C funding round led by private equity firm Sorenson Capital, with help from current investors Kleiner Perkins and units of Microsoft and Google's Alphabet. Incorta — which touts its quick response time for database analytics and is already used by companies like Broadcom, Starbucks and others in the financial services, manufacturing and retail space — said the $30 million raised brings its total outside investment to $75 million. The tech company said participants in the latest funding round include Kleiner Perkins, Telstra Ventures Pty. Ltd., GV,...

