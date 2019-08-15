Real Estate Startup Flyhomes Nabs $141M In New Funding

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Real estate startup Flyhomes said Wednesday it has brought in $141 million in new financing, including $21 million in Series B funding led by venture capital firm Canvas Ventures. Touting itself as “superpowering the way people buy homes,” Flyhomes said its Series B equity raise included Canvas Ventures and existing investors such as venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The startup also received $120 million in debt financing from lenders including Genesis Capital, which originates loans on behalf of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, the announcement said. Seattle-based Flyhomes said it plans to use the funds to bolster its service offerings and expand...

