Health Tech Co. Nurx Raises $52M In VC-Backed Funding

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT) -- San Francisco-based health technology company Nurx said Thursday it had raised $52 million in a Series C funding round led by Kleiner Perkins Digital Growth Fund and venture capital firm Union Square Ventures. According to Nurx's statement, the Reproductive Health Investors Alliance, venture capital fund Dreamers VC, venture capital firm Lowercase Capital and seed accelerator Y Combinator also participated in the funding round. The Bay Area health technology company said it would use the proceeds from the funding round to expand its patient community "to reach more people who face systemic barriers to health care" and to offer more sensitive health-focused...

