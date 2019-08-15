1 Global Exec Admits To SEC Claims, Faces Criminal Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A former executive for cash advance business 1 Global Capital admitted Thursday to violating federal securities laws by selling securities to investors under false pretenses, and also faces a corresponding criminal case related to his alleged actions. Former 1 Global Capital LLC Chief Financial Officer Alan G. Heide consented to a judgment against him in a civil lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the same day federal prosecutors in Florida unveiled a criminal case against him. The lawsuits allege Heide concealed 1 Global’s financial troubles from investors and used the proceeds from the sale of unregistered securities to...

