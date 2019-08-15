Ex-Skadden Atty Sued Over His Fees In TransPerfect Row

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorney is billing TransPerfect Global Inc. for up to $65,204 without giving the company proper notice or itemizing the work he purportedly has performed, the translation company is contending in Nevada state court. TransPerfect sued Robert Pincus for breaching his fiduciary duty to the company, arguing in the complaint it filed Tuesday in Nevada's Clark County District Court that the retired attorney has improperly billed the company for fees he took on during his own time. Delaware Chancery Court appointed Pincus in 2015 to serve as a custodian who would oversee operations...

