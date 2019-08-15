Scientist's Retaliation Claims Survive In Racial Bias Suit

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday ruled that a former Indium research scientist can move forward with allegations he was retaliated against and ultimately fired for complaining of racial bias against Asian people, though she tossed his discrimination claims. U.S. District Judge Brenda K. Sannes said in her order that Weiping Liu, a Chinese American research metallurgist, failed to demonstrate that the explanation the Indium Corp. of America gave for his firing was merely a cover for discrimination against Asian people. Ultimately, Liu’s discrimination claims failed to pass muster under the burden-shifting framework established by the U.S. Supreme Court in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS