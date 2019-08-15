Kidnapping Threat Not Enough For Asylum, 8th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Thursday refused to revive a Honduran woman's bid for asylum, finding that the disappearances of her family members and a verbal threat made against her are not enough to qualify her for relief. The trio of judges concluded that Linabel Mejia-Ramos — who fled to the U.S. in early 2014 after receiving an anonymous threat — had not shown she had been persecuted in Honduras, nor that she likely would be in the future if sent back. Mejia-Ramos, who claimed her family was targeted because of its financial status, had testified that her father and brother...

