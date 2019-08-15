ICE Says Raided Plants Likely Violated Immigration Law

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it has reason to believe that agricultural processing plants targeted in last week’s raids in Mississippi were knowingly employing unauthorized immigrants, according to recently unsealed documents. Anthony Todd Williams Jr., a special agent in ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations unit, wrote in search warrant affidavits released after the Aug. 7 raids that there was “sufficient probable cause” to search the premises of the plants for unauthorized immigrants. The affidavits were based on information from ICE databases, an employee informant and immigrants participating in an alternatives to detention program, which aims to ensure that immigrants show up...

