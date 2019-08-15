Car Collectors Keep Long-Defunct Auto Brand's Trademark

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let a California company register the long-defunct automobile brand “Pierce-Arrow” as a trademark for a new line of cars, siding with a group of collectors who now control the name. Aiming to sell a new line of high-end cars, a company called Spintek Filtration Inc. applied to register the name in 2015 — more than 75 years after the once-popular Pierce-Arrow Motor Car Company went under in 1938. But in a precedential ruling Monday, the board refused to allow the company to use the name, ruling that consumers would confuse the name...

