Mining Group's $65M Loan Fight With Brazilian Bank Dropped

Law360, London (August 16, 2019, 5:40 PM BST) -- An African-focused mining company and a Brazilian investment bank have agreed to drop a dispute over whether the lender had the right to demand payment of debts worth $65.4 million. High Court Judge Christopher Butcher signed off the consent order on Aug. 14 dropping a claim lodged in 2018 by Pan African Minerals Ltd., or PAML, a mining company owned by Romanian-Australian tycoon Frank Timis, against Banco BTG Pactual SA. Pan African Minerals had alleged that the Cayman islands branch of Banco BTG Pactual breached a forbearance agreement when it demanded payment of a $40.4 million loan and approximately $25 million...

