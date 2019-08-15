$105M PG&E Fund Taking Applications To Aid Wildfire Victims

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A $105 million fund created by PG&E to help victims of wildfires that ravaged Northern California and dragged it into bankruptcy is now taking applications, the nation’s largest utility announced Thursday. In the statement, PG&E said victims of the 2017 Northern California wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire can apply online for an initial $5,000 payment, and are eligible for additional payments if that doesn’t cover their unmet needs. PG&E said California residents who were hit hardest by the two fires will have priority. "Our goal is to get the money to those who most need it as quickly as possible. We...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS