Breast Implant CEO To Pay $160K Over IPO 'Omission'

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in California entered a final judgment Thursday ordering the former chief executive officer of breast implant company Sientra to pay a $160,000 civil penalty, resolving civil fraud claims brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Judge John F. Walter of California’s Central District banned Hani Zeini, who was once Sientra’s top executive, and any of his professional collaborators from committing future securities fraud and prohibited Zeini from serving in a leadership role for the next five years at any company that is registered, or required to file, with the Securities Exchange Commission. The order comes after the...

