Lowball Clergy Abuse Payouts Have Attys Mulling Civil Suits

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for victims of clergy sex abuse in Pennsylvania say that lowball offers from diocesan compensation funds set up in the wake of a bombshell grand jury report last year has them considering taking advantage of recent precedent that could breathe new life into time-barred civil claims. Six Roman Catholic dioceses across Pennsylvania have reported paying out just over $56 million on 350 claims over the last year — representing an average settlement of about $160,000 per victim — but attorneys tell Law360 that the figures appear low when compared with similar compensation programs set up in other states. Recent precedent...

