Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Aides Lewandowski, Dearborn

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee served subpoenas on top former Donald Trump advisers Corey Lewandowski and Rick Dearborn on Thursday as it pursues a formal impeachment inquiry against the president tied to allegations related to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. The panel had already voted to authorize testimony demands from them and several other Trump advisers, saying the White House has been stonewalling the investigation by blocking key witnesses to what transpired in the 2016 campaign from appearing. Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y, has said the committee is launching an impeachment probe even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opposes trying...

