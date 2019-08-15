5 Decisions That May Sway High Court On LGBT Protections

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court term that will kick off this fall includes a blockbuster trio of employment cases that hinge on whether Title VII’s ban on sex discrimination extends to bias based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The high court will hear oral arguments in October in three closely watched cases that center on whether the ban on discrimination “because of … sex” included in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. The cases are Altitude Express v. Zarda and Bostock v. Clayton...

