Calif. Justices Won't Ax Mercury Insurance's $27.6M Fine

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has refused to disturb a lower court’s ruling that Mercury Insurance Co. must pay a $27.6 million fine over its brokers’ alleged practice of tacking on illegal fees to auto policyholders’ premiums, upholding the largest-ever penalty imposed on a property and casualty insurer in the Golden State. In a Wednesday docket entry, the California high court brought a 20-year legal battle to a close when it denied Mercury’s petition for a review of a state appeals court’s May opinion reinstating the whopping fine. The justices provided no further rationale for their decision. In the May 7 ruling, a three-judge...

