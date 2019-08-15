Mountain Valley Pauses Build For Endangered Species Review

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Mountain Valley Pipeline agreed to pause some construction activities on Thursday, telling the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that it wants to mitigate any potential harm to endangered species or their habitats before moving forward again. In a letter to the USFWS and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Mountain Valley labeled its decision as taking a “conservative” approach, saying the project could potentially run through the habitats of multiple aquatic and terrestrial fauna included on the endangered species list. While MVP had already undertaken some measures to prevent harm, the pipeline company said the announcement serves as a more concrete...

