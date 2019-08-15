Munsch Hardt Nabs McKool Smith Bankruptcy Atty In Houston

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr PC has added a senior McKool Smith PC bankruptcy attorney to the restructuring practice at its growing Houston office, the firm announced Thursday. Christopher D. Johnson, a specialist in complex commercial bankruptcies, will join the firm’s bankruptcy, restructuring and insolvency practice as a shareholder, according to Munsch Hardt. “Chris has a proven track record of achieving the best possible outcomes for his clients, and we are pleased to welcome him to the team,” Munsch Hardt CEO Phil C. Appenzeller Jr., said in the announcement. Before pursuing his legal career, Johnson served in the U.S. Army, flying...

