CBD Biz Blasts Rival With TM Suit Over Name, Website

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Water For Living LLC, a self-described industry leader in the field of cannabidiol, or CBD, hit a rival with a trademark suit Thursday in a California federal court, alleging the rival's website used copyrighted photos, text and site design. Water For Living named Gforce Corp. and Century Tree Service Inc. in the suit, along with Tom Smith, alleged director of both companies. It said the companies used the name "Natural CBD Living" to "freeride on the goodwill" of Water For Living's brand CBD Living, according to the complaint, which includes claims of copyright infringement, false advertising, unfair business practices and California...

