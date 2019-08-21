Illinois Tax Talk: Court Shouldn't Defer To Tax Tribunal On Law

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 3:44 PM EDT) -- This fall the Illinois Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Horsehead Corp. v. Illinois Department of Revenue, [1] an appeal that could have transformative implications for the Illinois Independent Tax Tribunal.[2] (The author’s firm filed an amicus brief in the case.[3]) At issue in Horsehead is the interpretation of the manufacturing machinery and equipment exemption statute, with regard to the use of catalytic chemicals. While that issue is of first impression, it is the type of issue expected to be the “bread and butter” of the Tax Tribunal created in 2012 to replace the Department of Revenue as adjudicator of...

