Florida Tax Views: A Closer Look At $500M Corporate Refund

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- As discussed in my previous Law360 column, Florida’s corporate income taxpayers will be receiving a significant tax refund in spring 2020 and a retroactive corporate tax rate reduction for 2019.[1] Both adjustments stem from legislation over the last two years to address the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and some of the base broadening provisions contained therein. Corporate Income Tax Refunds According to the recent forecast adopted by Florida's economists, a corporate income tax refund of $543.2 million should be due back to taxpayers as a result of significant increased collections during the state's 2018-2019 fiscal year. Corporate taxpayers will receive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS