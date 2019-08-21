5 Things That Keep Tax Attorneys Up At Night

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT) -- With several significant tax changes looming on the horizon, along with the government's continued crackdown on offshore tax avoidance and the possibility of future rate increases, tax practitioners may require powerful sleep aids to get a good night's rest. Opportunity zones, such as this one in New Jersey, and increased tax rates are keeping tax attorneys up at night. (AP) Here, tax attorneys share their greatest fears and worries that keep them up at night. Expiring Tax Policy Alexander Reid, a partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, is already stressed out by the expiration of the tax breaks in the 2017...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS