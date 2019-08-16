Shareholder Activism Pushes Boundaries Of Board Duties

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Under the traditional model of corporate governance, boards of directors owe fiduciary duties to one group, and one group only — the company’s shareholders — to maximize the value of their shares. But, times are changing. In virtually every facet of the political, economic and business spectrum, shareholders are insisting that companies recognize and address a much broader range of stakeholders to benefit their shareholders’ long-term interests. Most pointedly, we see many American companies taking stances on a variety of controversial cultural issues — think Nike Inc.’s “Dream Crazy” campaign, in association with football player Colin Kaepernick — in the name of...

