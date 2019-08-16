Feds Fight Release Of CMS Docs In UnitedHealth FCA Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday to ignore a recommendation that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services turn over purportedly protected material as part of a whistleblower suit accusing a UnitedHealth Group Inc. unit of facilitating excessive hospital billing. The government said in a filing that it had already turned over tens of thousands of pages worth of responsive material to UnitedHealth subsidiary Executive Health Resources Inc., but argued that some documents were protected because they dealt with internal deliberations by federal agencies. “CMS properly withheld these pre-decisional, deliberative documents that contain agency personnel’s internal, preliminary opinions,...

