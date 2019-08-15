Apple Says Software Co. Copied 'Everything' In Its Devices

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. on Thursday hit virtualization software company Corellium with a copyright infringement suit ripping into the developer's "illegal replication" of "everything" that makes up Apple's copyrighted operating system and applications. Florida-based Corellium offers a "virtual" version of Apple mobile hardware products, such as iPhones and iPads, accessible via web browser. And the company does so without a license or permission from Apple, according to a 23-page complaint filed Thursday in Florida federal court. Corellium's product recreates "with fastidious attention to detail not just the way the operating system and applications appear visually to bona fide purchasers, but also the underlying...

