Walmart Knew Gift Cards Were Tampered With, Buyers Say

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers have accused Walmart in Arkansas federal court of knowingly selling store gift cards that had been tampered with by scammers and failing to inform buyers that their cards could be affected. The consumers say that when they used their Walmart gift cards, the cards would have no remaining balance, and, in some cases, were deactivated, according to their 206-page class action complaint filed on Thursday. After each occurrence, the shoppers notified Walmart's customer service that their gift card funds had been stolen. Based on these reports, the retailer should have known their store cards were being compromised and...

