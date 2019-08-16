Biotech Investors Allege $27M Pump-And-Dump Scheme

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of BioZone Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s successor slammed its former executives and high-profile investors with a lawsuit Thursday alleging they ensnared the company in a $27 million pump-and-dump scheme that drove down the value of its stock. In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shareholders Trent and Sharon Nicols claim more than a dozen defendants — including former BioZone CEO Elliot Maza, ex-Teva Pharmaceuticals Chairman Phillip Frost and onetime Riot Blockchain CEO John O'Rourke — acquired a majority stake in the biotech firm on the cheap, used promoters to artificially inflate the company's worth and then unloaded...

