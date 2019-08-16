Oracle Sues Cryptocurrency Consultants Over Similar Name

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Tech titan Oracle Corp. hit a digital currency consulting company and its chief officer with a trademark suit on Thursday in California federal court, alleging they have ignored demands to stop using a business name that infringes Oracle's trademark. The Redwood Shores, California-based computing behemoth sued Crypto Oracle LLC, a Delaware corporation that says it provides advice and venture capital for entrepreneurs getting into businesses related to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. Oracle says Crypto Oracle and its CEO Louis Kerner, who describes himself on Twitter as a "crypto investor and evangelist," have ignored requests to stop using the similar-sounding name, which...

