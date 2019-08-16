Ex-Barclays Exec Avoids FCA Ban For Handling Of Report

Law360, London (August 16, 2019, 1:33 PM BST) -- A tribunal has overturned a ban preventing the former chief operating officer of Barclays’ wealth management arm from working in the industry, rejecting a finding by the British financial watchdog that he misled investigators about a report into the culture of his department. The Upper Tribunal found in a decision published Friday that Andrew Tinney’s conduct did not merit a ban — even though it said the former global chief operating officer at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management had breached his obligation to “act with integrity” over a 2012 report criticizing the bank's culture of "revenue at all costs." The panel...

