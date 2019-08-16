Latvia’s Failing PNB Banka Closed By ECB

Law360, London (August 16, 2019, 2:05 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank has shut down a Latvian bank after ruling that the lender had become insolvent, months after it raised allegations of corruption inside the country's central bank. The European Central Bank said the Latvian lender has suffered “significant deterioration in its capital situation" and that its assets are smaller than its liabilities. (AP) AS PNB Banka has seen “significant deterioration in its capital situation to the point that the bank’s assets were less than its liabilities,” the ECB said in a statement Thursday. The small Latvian lender was unable to satisfy capital requirements or provide assurances that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS