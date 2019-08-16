2 Firms Steer ConnectOne's $113M NJ Bank Biz Buy

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- ConnectOne Bancorp said Friday that it has agreed to buy Bancorp of New Jersey Inc. in a deal valued at roughly $113 million that was steered by Holland & Knight and Squire Patton, which it says will bolster its position in the New York metro area. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. said it will buy Bancorp of New Jersey in exchange for 0.78 shares of ConnectOne stock for 80% of Bancorp’s share capital and $16.25 in cash for 20% of the remaining outstanding shares. Under the terms of the deal, Bancorp is valued at roughly $15.48 per share. The deal has already been approved...

