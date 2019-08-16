Conviction Halted Green Card Holder’s Residency, Gov't Says

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The federal government argued for the deportation of a green card holder under a statute that has split the circuit courts, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that a decades-old firearms conviction cut off the Jamaican citizen’s required continuous residence. U.S. Attorney General William Barr fired back at Andre Martello Barton’s argument that green card holders can’t be rendered inadmissible unless they are seeking physical entry into the U.S., arguing in a brief Thursday that inadmissibility isn’t tied to seeking admission. Instead, Barton’s 1996 offense renders him inadmissible and triggers the “stop-time rule,” which stops the clock on the number of years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS