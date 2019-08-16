Dominion's VA Power Lines Must Come Down, Enviros Say

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A green group says Dominion Energy Inc. should be forced to dismantle an already completed electricity transmission project following the D.C. Circuit's finding that the Army Corps of Engineers' approval should have included a full environmental review but didn't. The National Parks Conservation Association told a Washington, D.C., federal judge that vacating the Corps' permit for the project before the environmental impact statement process gets underway is the correct remedy for the situation. The judge could order that the transmission towers and lines come down as part of that remedy, the group said in a brief opposing Dominion's and the Corps'...

