Skadden Attys, Democratic Pollster Take Stand In Craig Trial

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors sought to draw connections for a D.C. federal jury Friday between ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig and a public relations campaign for a report Craig wrote seven years ago about a politically motivated prosecution in Ukraine. Ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig faced former colleagues from the firm in court on Friday. (AP) On the second day of testimony, Craig was face-to-face in court with two former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP colleagues who worked under him on the controversial report, as well as Douglas Schoen, a Democratic pollster who introduced Craig to the Ukrainian oligarch who paid most of Skadden’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS