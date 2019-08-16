Chinese Cos. Cited In Chlorine Probe, Spanish Co. Cleared

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Two Chinese companies sold chlorine products used as disinfectant at less than normal value, while a Spanish company was cleared of the same violation, according to U.S. Department of Commerce notices released Friday. The notices, scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Monday, said a preliminary investigation by the International Trade Administration found that Chinese companies Heze Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. and Juancheng Kangtai Chemical Co. Ltd. sold the disinfectants at less than normal value between June 2017 and May 2018. The disinfectants — chlorinated isocyanurates — are commonly used to chlorinate pools and spas and as a sanitizing...

