Rutgers Beats Professor's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Rutgers University has defeated a discrimination lawsuit from a professor alleging he was denied a promotion based on his vision-related ailments, with a New Jersey federal judge tossing the case in light of how the educator fell short of receiving the same promotion on four prior occasions before claiming he had a disability. In granting the university’s summary judgment bid, U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb on Thursday pointed to those earlier decisions in concluding that Briance Mascarenhas failed to show that the reasons offered by the university's Promotion Review Committee for rejecting his promotion in April 2015 were a pretext...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS