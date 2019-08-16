Latin American Airline Avianca Reveals Internal FCPA Probe

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Latin American airline company Avianca Holdings SA on Thursday said it voluntarily disclosed to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it is conducting an internal investigation into whether it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Panama City, Panama-headquartered Avianca Holdings said it has discovered an internal business practice in which the airline's employees, possibly including senior management and certain members of the board of directors, have been giving free tickets, discounts and upgrades to government officials in certain countries. "Avianca Holdings commenced an internal investigation and retained outside counsel and a forensic investigatory firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS