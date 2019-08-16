JPMorgan Says COBRA Notice Was Fine In ERISA Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has urged a Florida federal judge to toss a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the bank of failing to give former employees proper notice about continuing their health care coverage, arguing the worker leading the suit didn't show he'd been harmed in the case. In its Thursday motion to dismiss, JPMorgan said that Larry M. Grant didn't establish that he had standing in his suit alleging he received a deficient notice from the bank about his rights under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act when he was let go from the company. Under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS