Calif. Couple Owes Tax On Bond Investments, Panel Says

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A California couple owes tax on dividends received from a trust that invested in state municipal bonds, a state appeals court has ruled, determining the state constitution's tax exemption for interest on government bonds didn't apply to the trust's disbursements. A three-judge panel for the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, unanimously held Thursday that state law requires a regulated investment company to hold at least 50% of its assets in state bonds for dividends derived from the interest to retain their tax-exempt status. The trust at issue, the Blackrock Insured Municipal Term Trust Inc., generated only 12.41% of its interest...

